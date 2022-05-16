‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Win Big in First Look (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is gearing up for its upcoming summer movie Jerry & Marge Go Large by unveiling a trailer and key art for the film starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening.

From Paramount Pictures’ Players label and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, Jerry & Marge Go Large is set to begin streaming exclusively on the platform in the U.S. beginning Friday, June 17. Directed by David Frankel, the movie will be available in Australia, Canada, and Latin America, and in additional markets as the service becomes more widely available later this year.

Jerry & Marge Go Large is a movie inspired by the true story of Jerry Selbee (Cranston), a retiree who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery, and with the help of his wife Marge (Bening), wins millions. Together, they use the funds to revive their small Michigan-based town.

As teased in the trailer, below, joining Cranston and Bening in the film are costars including Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean, and Uly Schlesinger. But Jerry and Marge aren’t the only ones who discover you have to bet big to make it big.

The older demographic in their area runs into competition with some of the younger occupants sharing their town borders. Helping bring the story to life with Academy Award-winner David Frankel is writer Brad Copeland, producers Gil Netter, Amy Baer, and executive producer Kevin Holloran.

Catch the first look at the movie with the trailer, below, and don’t miss Jerry & Marge Go Large when it lands on Paramount+.

