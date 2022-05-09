‘Players’: Esports Series Sets Premiere Date on Paramount+ — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is diving into the world of esports with its upcoming series Players.

The streaming service has released the official trailer, key art, and premiere date for the comedic documentary-style series. Players will premiere its 10-episode series on Thursday, June 16. The first three episodes will be available to stream at launch, then episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays after that. Check out the poster below introducing “the bad boys of gaming.”

The trailer shows the highs and lows of esports, as well as its faces, Creamcheese (Misha Brooks) and later Organizm (Da’Jour Jones). Watch the video below for a look at their beginnings, the rivalry, and the drama.

Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro “League of Legends” — the most-played PC game in the world and the largest esport on the planet — esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

The series also stars Ely Henry as their coach, Kyle Braxton. Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh “Arrow” Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Luke Tennie, and Dan Perrault also appear.

Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die. It reunites American Vandal‘s Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, who are co-creators and executive producers. Yacenda also directs. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Mike Farah and Jim Ziegler also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Players, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 16, Paramount+