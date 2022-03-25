‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie Adds Ian Bohen’s Peter Hale, Derek’s Son & More to Cast

One of the Hales whose involvement in the Teen Wolf revival movie coming to Paramount+ has been a question mark has signed on.

Ian Bohen will be reprising the role he played in the original MTV series (2011-2017), Peter Hale, and Khylin Rhambo will also be back, as Mason Hewitt. While Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale, is not returning so far, Vince Mattis has been cast as his 15-year-old son Eli. Also joining the cast are Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang. Production has started in Los Angeles.

Teen Wolf The Movie was officially announced in February, at which time it was revealed that 12 cast members from the series would be reprising their roles: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

In the film, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night,” Paramount+ teases. “But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

At the beginning of March, while discussing his role on Superman & Lois (with Hoechlin), Bohen told TV Insider he wanted to return for the Teen Wolf movie. “For sure. You can’t do it without Peter Hale. I mean, you could but why would you want to do that? Yeah, let’s do it,” he said. “I wanna play with those kids again and make the fans happy. They wanted a seventh season, they wanted more Teen Wolf. So let’s give ‘em something. And it would be fun, so why not?”

Teen Wolf The Movie, Premiere, TBA, Paramount+