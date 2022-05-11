‘General Hospital’ Adds Josh Kelly in Mystery Role

Josh Kelly (One Life to Live) is returning to daytime TV.

Kelly will be a new series regular on General Hospital, beginning at the end of May, Deadline reports. While there are no details as of yet about his character, he is supposed to “greatly affect the lives of Sam (Kelly Monaco), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud).”

General Hospital follows the lives of those in the fictional town of Port Charles in upstate New York. The glamour and excitement of those who have come to find their destinies in this familiar seaport town intertwine with the lives, loves and fortunes of beloved, well-known faces. Love, danger, and mind-blowing plot twists abound with contemporary storylines and unforgettable characters. It premiered in 1963 and has 14 Daytime Emmy wins for Outstanding Daytime Drama. It’s the longest-running American soap opera and scripted television drama in production.

General Hospital received 17 Daytime Emmy nominations for the 2022 ceremony, which will air live on Friday, June 24, at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (That’s the second most this year, behind The Young and the Restless with 18.) The nominations include: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series; Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves and Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress; Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis and Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress; and Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor.

In addition to playing Cutter Wentworth on One Life to Live from 2010 to 2013, Kelly’s TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Bluff City Law, Midnight, Texas, and UnREAL.

