‘Chicago Fire’ Promo: Wedding Jitters for Stellaride? (VIDEO)

Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) big day is almost here, but it wouldn’t be Chicago Fire without some drama leading up to their wedding.

Things were tense between the two at the end of the latest episode, and based on the promo for the penultimate episode of Season 10, “Last Chance,” that carries over. “Things have been weird,” Kidd admits to Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). He tries to assure her with, “wedding jitters are normal.”

But is that what this is? Will Severide and Kidd figure things out during a conversation at the hospital? (He’s the patient.) “Maybe there’s a good reason we’ve been putting this off for so long,” Kidd worries to Herrmann. Watch the promo below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Halfway to the Moon” ended with Severide and Kidd going over their wedding plans and him commenting on the cost. “Hey, you only get married for the last time once,” she said before adding, “I thought we did a nice job handling our first professional disagreement. No major drama.” (Alberto Rosende’s Blake Gallo was considering trying to switch from Truck to Squad before staying put.) “Of course you do. You got your way. It happens a lot,” Severide remarked before walking away.

While executive producer Andrea Newman did previously tease “We are going to throw all sorts of wrenches into [the works]” for the wedding to TV Insider, we’re not too worried. After all, Jesse Spencer is returning as Matt Casey in the finale for the event… unless someone doesn’t say “I do” when it’s time?

See Also How 5 One Chicago Actors Returned to Their Former Shows Jessy Schram just rejoined ‘Chicago Med,’ for example, and Jesse Spencer has a visit to ‘Chicago Fire' booked for the season finale.

But before then is the penultimate episode, which, in addition to the potential Severide drama will see Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) working together to solve a murder mystery, Severide and Cruz (Joe Minoso) tackling a food truck fire, and Gallo going to see Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) about Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC