‘Chicago Fire’: Will Severide & Kidd Get Married in the Season 10 Finale?

There’s plenty of heat in the drama’s 10th-season finale, with alarms giving way to (we hope!) wedding bells. Plus, the big day for Firehouse 51’s sizzling lieutenants Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) means the return of the groom’s best man, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer, making his first visit since Episode 5), from Oregon. At least he has a ready-made date in his long-distance love, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)!

But things won’t go easily for “Stellaride.” The couple “are planning a big formal wedding,” Chicago Fire exec producer Andrea Newman says, and “we are going to throw all sorts of wrenches into [the works].”

First: emotional baggage related to Kidd’s previous abusive marriage and Severide’s parents’ troubled union. “When push comes to shove, when they’re standing there, are they going to be able to pull it off?” she asks. Plus, Severide’s digging after a crash gets him in trouble with bad guys who would prefer he leave things alone.

Meanwhile, things get messier for secret lovers Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and her EMT boss Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), especially with her ex, Blake (Alberto Rosende), still having feelings for her.

See Also 'Chicago Fire': Details on Jesse Spencer's Return for the Stellaride Wedding Being Severide's best man in the Season 10 finale puts a spotlight on Casey's long-distance relationship with Brett, producers tease.

“The finale has it all,” says Newman. “We have a birth, a death, the event of a wedding and a cliffhanger.” But please, not a veil that catches fire!

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale, Wednesday, May 25, 9/8c, NBC