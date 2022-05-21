‘The Orville: New Horizons’ EP Promises ‘Liberated’ Storytelling in Season 3

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
The Orville New Horizons, Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki
Preview
Hulu

If you’ve been on board with Seth MacFarlane’s witty homage to Star Trek on Fox, strap in for this ramped-up edition of The Orville: New Horizons.

“Being on a streaming platform liberated our storytelling — narratively, emotionally, cinematically,” says exec producer Brannon Braga.

The Orville Season 3 cast

(Credit: Hulu)

That’ll be clear from the exciting opening, a redo of last season’s “climactic battle” shown from a different point of view “with more ambitious visual effects.”

True to the expanded title, expect new worlds aplenty and what Braga calls “a terrifying alien race. You’ll be checking under your bed!”

'The Orville: New Horizons' Poster: New Home, New Missions (PHOTO)See Also

'The Orville: New Horizons' Poster: New Home, New Missions (PHOTO)

The space adventure series finally returns in June.

Best of all, Orville, with MacFarlane’s captain leading a crew in the 25th century, “is the same satisfying blend of action, drama, and comedy.”

The Orville: New Horizons, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 2, Hulu

The Orville - Hulu

The Orville where to stream

The Orville

Brannon Braga