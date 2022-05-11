The New Amsterdam doctors are going to be busy in the final two episodes of Season 4 — and that’s just with their personal lives. Who knows what patients await to keep them busy!

There is a wedding coming, for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), but it looks like she has something to tell him first. But could it be good news? Executive producer Peter Horton did tell TV Insider a pregnancy “could just happen when you least expect it,” and the couple did talk about having kids when Helen was in the hospital after the bartender drugged her and other staff members.

Also glimpsed in the promo is Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) looking for his father, only to find out he’s sick. Plus, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) told Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) to move back in with her to give her a permanent address — she’s facing possible deportation — but it looks like they’re not going to be just roommates (again) for long.

And Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) says, “I have been trying to fix this marriage,” presumably to his husband, Martin (Mike Doyle). Can they get past what Martin called “emotional infidelity” after overhearing Iggy worried something happened with Trevor (Ryan Faucett) the night they were drugged and attributing the other man to his husband’s recent happiness? Watch the promo above for more.

In the penultimate episode, May 17’s “Castles Made of Sand,” when an elder care facilitate shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London. Plus, Reynolds takes his personal frustrations out on his department with near disastrous results, and Iggy’s work causes him to reflect on his marriage and personal life.

