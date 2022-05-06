Finales Preview: Will Couples From ‘New Amsterdam’ & More Say ‘I Do’?

It’s finale season on network television as plenty of fan favorites race towards the finish line until next fall. But before some shows pack it up for the summer, a few shows are setting up some big moments for favorite couples a few of which are being addressed, below.

Jackie & Neville, Darlene & Ben, Harris & Aldo (The Conners)

The house is decorated for a triple wedding when Season 4 of The Conners ends: Unlucky-in-love restaurateur Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has found her equally nutty soulmate in Louise’s (Katey Sagal) brother Neville (Nat Faxon). On-again, off-again Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) have put their issues behind them. And Darlene’s feisty eldest, Harris (Emma Kenney), surprised everyone by getting engaged to spacey older tattoo artist Aldo (Tony Cavalero). But eleventh-hour issues may prevent some couples from tying the knot.…

Wednesday, May 18, 9/8c, ABC

Shaun & Lea (The Good Doctor)

The brilliant autistic surgeon (Freddie Highmore) and his bubbly gearhead fiancée (Paige Spara) are set to make a big life decision in The Good Doctor’s Season 5 ender. A wedding would be especially sweet after their love has survived painful breakups, a tragic miscarriage, a disastrous engagement party and, let’s hope, the intrusive reality show that’s been tracking their nuptial planning.

Monday, May 16, 10/9c, ABC

Max & Helen (New Amsterdam)

The once will-they-or-won’t-they doctors (Freema Agyeman and Ryan Eggold) are set for an intimate wedding once Helen returns from London. But a major hurricane heading for New York City may knock those plans off course when Season 4 of New Amsterdam wraps. Fingers crossed a little rain is all that stands in their way: Widower and cancer survivor Max deserves this!

Tuesday, May 24, 10/9c, NBC