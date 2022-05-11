Patton Oswalt, Hamish Linklater, Lili Taylor Join Apple Series ‘Manhunt’

Apple TV+ has rounded out the cast for its upcoming Lincoln assassination drama Manhunt as seven new cast members have been added, including Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Lili Taylor (Outer Range), and Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass).

Based on James Swanson’s best-selling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, the series revolves around the aftermath of America’s first presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day.

Linklater will portray Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America, while Taylor will play his wife, Mary Lincoln, former First Lady of the United States of America. Oswalt, meanwhile, stars as Detective Lafayette Baker, a war department investigator.

Also joining the true-crime series is Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) as war department clerk Eddie Stanton Jr., Betty Gabriel (Get Out) as Mary’s fashion designer friend Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as John Wilkes Booth’s accomplice David Herold, and Damian O’Hare (Perry Mason) as telegraph expert Thomas Eckert.

The new cast members join the previously announced leads Tobias Menzies (Edwin Stanton), Lovie Simone (Mary Simms), Anthony Boyle (John Wilkes Booth), and Matt Walsh (Dr. Samuel Mudd).

See Also Apple TV+ Is Developing a 'The Prince of Tides' TV Series The show will be a remake of the 1991 movie, which featured Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand.

Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky helms the project, serving as showrunner and executive producer. It is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Manhunt, TBA, Apple TV+