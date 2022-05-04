Apple TV+ Is Developing a ‘The Prince of Tides’ TV Series

Apple TV+ is reportedly developing a television version of The Prince of Tides, the 1991 Oscar-nominated film which starred Barbra Streisand and Nick Nolte.

According to Variety, the series would serve as a remake of the movie, which was an adaptation of Pat Conroy’s 1986 novel of the same name. Similar to the film, the series would follow Tom Wingo, a man who travels to New York after his sister attempts suicide.

While in New York, Tom develops a relationship with his sister’s therapist, Susan Lowenstein, while also digging deep into past traumas and painful memories from his childhood. Currently, Tate Taylor is attached to write and executive produce the series with John Norris executive producing under their shared Wyolah Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, Craig Anderson and Sharon Hall are also set to executive produce the project which hails from Sony Pictures Television. Scripts are reportedly still being finished. The Prince of Tides film featured Nolte in the role of Wingo and Streisand in the role of Lowenstein.

The movie earned seven Academy Award nominations including nods for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. No casting or additional details have been made available as the project is currently under development.

Taylor, who is attached to helm the show, is best known for writing and directing The Help, the 2011 film featuring Octavia Spencer‘s Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance. Most recently, he was attached to Fox‘s short-lived drama Filthy Rich and he’s currently set to direct and executive produce Apple TV+’s star-studded show Mrs. American Pie.

Stay tuned for more updates on the project as it continues to take shape at Apple TV+.