‘Tulsa King’: Martin Starr Joins Cast of Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Drama

Martin Starr has been added to the cast of one of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series.

Starr will be a series regular on Tulsa King, according to Deadline. He’ll be starring as Bodhi, described as “a blissed out proprietor of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary.”

The cast of Tulsa King is led by Sylvester Stallone, whose New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi has just been released from prison after 25 years. Then, his boss exiles him to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After he realizes that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters in order to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The cast also includes Max Casella as Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family; Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family; Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Chickie’s henchman; Jay Will as Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots; Andrea Savage as ATF agent Stacey Beale; and A.C. Peterson as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, Chickie’s father.

Starr’s TV credits include Tacoma FD, Silicon Valley, Drunk History, and Life in Pieces.

Tulsa King was created and is executive produced by Sheridan. Terence Winter serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joining them as executive producers are Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Tulsa King is just the latest of Sheridan’s Paramount+ shows. That includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, Land Man, and 1932, as well as several projects in development.

Tulsa King, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+