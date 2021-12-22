HBO Max Reveals First Look at ‘Westworld’, ‘His Dark Materials, and More (VIDEO)

A new campaign spot from HBO Max unveils the streamer’s impressive line-up for 2022, featuring first looks at returning HBO Originals like Westworld and His Dark Materials and new Max Original series such as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Love & Death.

The video (watch below) includes snippets from upcoming shows, Warner Bros. films made exclusively for HBO Max, new content from beloved DC and Wizarding World franchises, recent hit movies, and much more. It highlights the streamer’s “continued commitment to deliver audiences fresh and imaginative content, featuring bold, iconic characters from the world’s best creators—all in one place.”

Highlights of the video include never-before-seen footage from the much-anticipated new Max Original series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, and Love & Death, as well as new HBO Originals The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, and We Own This City.

There are also clips from the upcoming fourth season of Westworld featuring Aaron Paul and Ed Harris, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, the third season of fantasy drama His Dark Materials, and the second half of Joss Whedon’s sci-fi drama The Nevers.

Other shows featured in the spot include the new Max Original series Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and the new basketball drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

In addition, the video introduces Warner Bros. Streaming Exclusives, a collaboration that sees several films made exclusively for HBO Max. The 2022 line-up of movies includes House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, and Moonshot.

The spot also highlights The Flight Attendant, Euphoria, The Last Duel, Hacks, The Gilded Age, Barry, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Righteous Gemstones, and more.