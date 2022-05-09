‘The Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Ahsoka’ Officially Begins Production at Disney+

Before Disney+ returns to a galaxy far, far away in the forthcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the streamer is starting production on another Star Wars project.

The platform’s social media profile is teasing the beginning of work on The Mandalorian‘s spinoff series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character. “Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today. #DisneyPlus,” the streamer’s Twitter page announced, sharing an image of a folding chair.

And is that a director’s hat we spy on the chair labeled “Ahsoka”? This is the first look viewers have gotten at the much-talked-about spinoff which was announced back in December of 2020 during Disney Investor Day. The fan-favorite force-sensitive character was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It wasn’t until The Mandalorian‘s second season that she made her live-action debut where Dawson stepped into the role, solidifying her spot in the Star Wars universe. She appeared in the show’s fifth Season 2 episode and reemerged in the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett in February of this year.

See Also 11 Characters From the 'Star Wars' Animated Shows We'd Love to See in Live Action With 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' a little over two months away, we ponder which animated characters in the 'Star Wars' universe we have yet to see in live-action.

Not many details regarding the show’s plot or characters have been revealed at this time, but production is a promising sign that more news about Ahsoka is on the horizon. And thankfully, a series dedicated to the character means fans will definitely get their fill of Ahsoka Tano on their screens. Stay tuned for more updates as the series takes shape at Disney+ and catch up with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on the streamer now.

Ahsoka, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+