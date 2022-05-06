‘Justified’ Spinoff Series Rounds Out Cast With 8 New Additions

FX‘s upcoming Justified follow-up, Justified: City Primeval, has rounded out its cast with eight newly announced actors joining the Timothy Olyphant-led limited series.

Joining the drama are Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (Under the Banner of Heaven), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For The People), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Norbert Leo Butz (Debris), Victor Williams (Happy Together), and Timothy’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant.

Based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series takes place eight years after the events of Justified, where Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is now living in Miami balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. “His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind,” reads the synopsis.

Ellis is set to play Carolyn Wilder, a formidable Motor City native who is determined to represent her client, Clement Mansell, even when she becomes caught in between cop and criminal. Holbrook portrays Mansell, aka the Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who has a knack for escaping the law.

Clemens is on board as Mansell’s girlfriend Sandy, while Curtis-Hall stars as Sweety, a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two. Meanwhile, Ireland, Butz, and Williams are set to portray Detroit cops Maureen, Norbert, and Wendell, respectively.

Finally, Vivian Olyphant will be making her on-screen debut as Raylan’s teenage daughter.

See Also 7 'Justified' Characters Who Need to Return for the 'City Primeval' Revival Boyd, Ava, and Winona are three of the Harlan heavyweights we hope to see in the new FX show.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners on the upcoming series and will also executive produce alongside Timothy, Justified creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano, and Peter Leonard. The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions, and MGM Television.

Justified: City Primeval, TBA, FX