7 ‘Justified’ Characters Who Need to Return for the ‘City Primeval’ Revival

We see them long hard times to come, as the Justified theme song goes. Now that the 2010s-era FX drama is the latest TV show to get a revival, we’re already dreaming up storylines for the upcoming Justified: City Primeval.

Based on the stories of crime-fiction novelist Elmore Leonard, Justified starred Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, a U.S. marshal with a quick temper and an even quicker trigger finger. After an incident in Miami, Raylan is sent back to his hometown of Harlan County, Kentucky, where he makes a few friends and significantly more enemies.

Now, more than six years after Justified finished its six-season run, FX has ordered a new limited series based on Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, with Raylan on the trail of a violent sociopath in the Motor City.

FX hasn’t reveled who will join Olyphant in City Primeval, but we can think of several Justified characters whose returns would be…well, you know.