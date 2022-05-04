‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Cast in Apple’s Limited Series

Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is joining Apple TV+‘s limited drama series The Last Thing He Told Me.

The actor — best known for playing Jaime Lannister — is taking on a new role as the male lead starring opposite Jennifer Garner in the series from Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coster-Waldau will play Owen in the adaptation.

The show is based on the novel of the same name from author Laura Dave who serves as co-creator on the series alongside her husband Josh Singer. The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) following the disappearance of her husband and Bailey’s father, Owen.

Together, they’ll search for the truth behind his mysterious disappearance as the story takes them in unexpected directions. Originally, Julia Roberts had been cast in the lead role before scheduling issues forced her to exit the project.

Along with co-creating the series for television, Laura Dave and Josh Singer are set to executive produce the project alongside Garner, Whitherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter. Olivia Newman is attached as a director, marking her second collaboration with Hello Sunshine following this summer’s forthcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Last Thing He Told Me is the latest project for Coster-Waldau, who recently starred in the feature Against the Ice, a film he co-wrote and produced. Stay tuned for more news on the series as it continues to take shape at Apple TV+.

The Last Thing He Told Me, TBA, Apple TV+