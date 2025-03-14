Is ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Season 2 Still Happening? Everything We Know

Apple TV+ has cornered the streaming market, delivering some of the industry’s biggest hits. Severance, Ted Lasso, the list goes on.

But one of their biggest hits, the thriller The Last Thing He Told Me, seemingly came out of the blue. The Reese Witherspoon-executive produced miniseries premiered to 4.5 million unique viewers in its first month of streaming, setting a record as the platform’s most-watched limited series at the time, according to Variety. Although initially conceived as a one-off, its success and the continued interest from cast, crew, and audiences were too much to ignore. In March 2024, the series was officially renewed for a second season.

Some time has passed since audiences were first introduced to the Hall family, but here’s everything fans should know with a second season on the horizon.

When will The Last Thing He Told Me premiere?

While a premiere date for the second season hasn’t been etched in stone yet, the crew is still hard at work behind the scenes.

In a November 2024 Instagram post, executive producer and star Jennifer Garner confirmed that the second installment had entered production, while also seemingly confirming that some familiar faces would be returning alongside her.

Where will The Last Thing He Told Me be streaming?

After putting up some impressive numbers in its first season, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 will be also be on Apple TV+, with expectations for continued success.

What is The Last Thing He Told Me about?

The Last Thing He Told Me centers on Hannah Hall (Garner), a woodturner who has settled down in sunny Sausalito, California, with her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and her moody stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice). As she attempts to get closer to Bailey, the unthinkable happens: Owen has disappeared, only leaving behind a note imploring Hannah to protect his daughter. Stripped of their only common link, the two surviving Hall women must just forces to uncover the truth behind Owen’s sudden departure and who exactly this man really is.

Who’s joining The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 cast?

Most of the main cast from the first season has been confirmed to return, including the primary trio, along with some supporting characters, according to Deadline. Corrupt mobster lawyer Nicholas Bell will surely be back to cause some chaos, though it’s still unclear whether Hannah’s close confidants, journalist Jules Nichols (Aisha Tyler) and US Marshal Grady Bradford (Augusto Aguilera), will return to help. Season 2 will also bring in some fresh blood, with Judy Greer appearing in a recurring role.

Will The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 be based on a book?

The first season of The Last Thing He Told Me was based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Laura Dave.

The second season, however, will have a slightly different approach. While Dave created and adapted the series alongside her husband Josh Singer, in addition to writing some episodes, he is expected to have some more involvement this time around. Although Dave is working on a sequel novel, as she revealed in an interview with Us Weekly, the second season won’t adhere as closely to her written work.

“The show is going to get to be a big surprise for me,” she said. “There’s a wonderful team of writers in place, my husband is involved, but actually I don’t hear anything because it’s happening. I’m going to get to see all that a little bit later.”

How did The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 end?

The last thing viewers see in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 is a brief reunion between Hannah and Owen.

After surviving surrounding Owen’s appearance and brokering a deal with some shady mobsters, Hannah chooses a stable life with Bailey as opposed to a life on the run with Owen.

Then, the story jumps forward five years, and Hannah and Bailey are closer than ever. A disguised Owen reappears to throw one final wrench into things. He declares to Hannah that he still has feelings for her and reminisces over what could’ve been. But they can’t be, and before anyone else can spot him, he’s gone once again.

While the first season ends on a relatively conclusive note, its follow-up will undoubtedly continue to up the ante for the Hall family.

