Jennifer Garner Replaces Julia Roberts In Apple Drama ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Jennifer Garner is the new lead in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the No. 1 New York Times best-seller of the same name by Laura Dave.

As first reported by Deadline, Garner will replace Julia Roberts, who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. The series, created by Dave and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight), sees Garner play a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

“I could not be more excited! I could not be more grateful!” Garner wrote on an Instagram Story after Deadline broke the news. She also thanked Reese Witherspoon, who is executive producing the series under her production banner Hello Sunshine. Garner will also exec produce alongside Dave, Singer, and Lauren Neustadter.

Dave’s novel was published by Simon & Schuster on May 4 and quickly became a hit, spending more than six months on the NYT best-seller list and selling more than 1.3 million copies. It is Dave’s sixth novel following London Is The Best City In America (2006), The Divorce Party (2008), The First Husband (2011), Eight Hundred Grapes (2015), and Hello, Sunshine (2017).

The Last Thing He Told Me marks Garner’s second project with Apple, as she is set to headline My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same name. The former Alias star most recently appeared in the comedy film Yes Day and the Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner HBO series Camping.

Roberts, meanwhile, will next be seen opposite Sean Penn in the Starz drama Gaslit, based on the Watergate scandal. Her last TV project was Amazon’s Homecoming, where she played social worker Heidi Bergman.

