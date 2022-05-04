‘AGT: Extreme’ Star Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After On-Set Stunt Went Wrong

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin has been left paralyzed following an accident while filming America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Goodwin was hospitalized after a stunt went wrong during rehearsals for the NBC talent show last October. According to reports at the time, the former stuntman was crushed between two cars after failing to free himself from a straitjacket while suspended in the air. A police report revealed that he had suffered multiple broken bones and lacerations.

Now Goodwin’s fiancée, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington has given an update on his condition and opened about the accident on the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner.

“He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs,” she revealed. “Third-degree burns, broke his spine, and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

Abbington added that Goodwin is “paralyzed now” and “in a wheelchair” and is unlikely to ever fully recover. “Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

On Tuesday, Goodwin shared a photo on Instagram of himself in his wheelchair, referring to himself as a “roll model.” Posing with his dog, Goodwin captioned the picture, “A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E D A R E D E V I L (@jonathangoodwinofficial)

Abbington went on to say that Goodwin has remained “positive and upbeat, and so strong” through the whole ordeal. “His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like. He’s just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”