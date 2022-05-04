Life Changes and a Celebrity Cameo on ‘The Conners,’ Finales (‘Good Sam,’ ‘Moon Knight’), Three Mile Island’s Meltdown

Darlene makes some big life changes on The Conners in an episode that features a return visit by famed character actor Christopher Lloyd. CBS’s Good Sam and the Disney+ superhero-action romp Moon Knight call it a night with season finales. Netflix revisits 1979’s Three Mile Island nuclear plant disaster in a four-part docuseries.

The Conners

This has been a soul-searching season for Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), and it isn’t over yet. While dealing with the stress of construction, the single mom who craves independence steps back to re-evaluate everything after a serious accident prompts her to make a life-changing decision. Elsewhere in the household, her son Mark (Ames McNamara) clashes with his contrabassoon teacher, Lou, played by Christopher Lloyd, returning to a role he played during the Roseanne phase of the reboot. He was then Bev’s (Estelle Parsons) boyfriend, so there’s some catching up to do when Dan (John Goodman) tries to intervene with his grandson’s new antagonist.

Good Sam

Expect another explosive turn in the combative relationship between doctors Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her dad Griff (Jason Isaacs) in the Season 1 finale, when a shocking twist changes their family dynamic and possibly the future of the hospital. And just when Sam was flying high after pulling off a groundbreaking surgical technique. A bigger question looms: Will CBS renew the medical drama for a second season?

Moon Knight

The entertaining superhero action romp from Marvel, starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight and his alter ego of Steven Grant, also wraps its story, with some fans speculating this could be a season and not limited series finale. I know I’d watch more of this engaging hero with his dissociative identity disorder duality. But first, a showdown with his nemesis, zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke).

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

A four-part docuseries from the producers of Erin Brockovich and director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) looks back to the worst nuclear-power incident in U.S. history when the Pennsylvania nuclear power plant experienced a partial meltdown in 1979. (Ironically, a movie featuring a similar disaster, The China Syndrome, had been released just 12 days earlier.) With archival footage, reenactments, home video and interviews, Meltdown focuses on the plant’s chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as members of the community impacted by this almost-catastrophe.

