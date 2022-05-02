‘Sprung’: Kate Walsh Joins Greg Garcia’s Comedy at Freevee

Kate Walsh will star in Freevee’s upcoming comedy series Sprung, created by Greg Garcia, the streaming service announced Monday, May 2. Camden Garcia (Station 19, Superstore) and Andre Jamal Kinney (EMBEDS, Hannah Montana) have also been cast in the series.

Sprung focuses on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people, who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. The series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Martha Plimpton (The Real O’Neals), Shakira Barrera (Social Distance, GLOW), Phillip Garcia, Clare Gilles, and James Earl. Their characters specifically target those who took advantage of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walsh will play Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry, one of the group’s aforementioned targets. Tackleberry is in the middle of a PR crisis after she used inside information to sell millions of dollars in stocks, all while telling the public that the pandemic was not a cause for concern. The Sprung crew targets her as a deserving victim prime for a robbing.

Garcia will play Collin, a congressional aide who unknowingly gets himself and his boyfriend mixed in with a congresswoman’s insider trading scheme involving the approval of COVID vaccines. Kinney will play Brett, Collin’s boyfriend, described as a kind soul with a passion for dance who tries his best to support Collin’s career.

Dillahunt stars as Jack, a convicted criminal determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving more than two decades in prison. Jack has no place to live following his release, and he regains his freedom as the world goes into lockdown to boot.

He moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom, Barb (Plimpton), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend, Gloria (Barrera). Their marred pasts and unusual living circumstances creates a bond between them all, and they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs that arise during the pandemic.

Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry executive produce Sprung in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie, and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari serves as co-producer. Garcia will also direct the series.

Sprung, Series Premiere, TBA, Freevee