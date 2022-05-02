Amazon Freevee Announces Lineup of New & Returning Shows

Amazon Freevee has announced its upcoming roster of new and renewed series. Amazon announced Freevee’s (formerly named IMDb TV) new programming at its NewFronts presentation on May 2. And among the list is a Bosch: Legacy Season 2 renewal, as well as a new reality series hosted by Sarah Hyland.

The free ad-supported streaming service is increasing its catalogue with five all-new shows, both scripted and not. Bosch: Legacy will return for Season 2, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will return for Seasons 3 and 4.

The Modern Family alum will host Play-Doh Squished, a family competition series, and a Post Malone music documentary is also in the works.

Additionally, Freevee has secured a short-term film licensing agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution for a small group of titles such as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Logan, Hidden Figures, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Post. Dolittle, The Invisible Man, Promising Young Woman, F9 (Fast & Furious 9), and Sing 2 will also be available for streaming on Freevee.

Check out Freevee’s list of new and returning series and their descriptions, below.

New Series

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

An unscripted competition series looking to find the next dynamic talent to join the America’s Test Kitchen. While working in the ATK studio kitchens, contestants will undergo intense culinary and media challenges in the job interview of a lifetime.

Beyond Black Beauty

A coming-of-age dramedy that follows Jolie Dumont, an Olympic-hopeful equestrian whose journey is halted when her mother, Janelle, moves them from their posh Belgium life to Janelle’s Baltimore childhood home.

Inside No. 9

A dark comedy based on the BBC’s award-winning anthology series of the same name. Each episode combines humor with horror, crime, and suspense. And each installment is loosely connected to the others with the inclusion of the number nine.

Play-Doh Squished

Hyland hosts and executive produces this fast-paced series where three teams of four family members and/or friends compete in a series of physical and creative challenges. Players must combine imagination and inspiration with Play-Doh compound as the medium in order to win the grand prize.

Post Malone: Runaway

A one-hour music documentary showcasing the singer’s first arena tour, 2019’s The Runaway Tour. The movie will be the second ever original Freevee movie and will include exclusive backstage access, live performances, and intimate interviews.

Renewed Series

Bosch: Legacy

Freevee has renewed the Bosch spinoff series for Season 2 days before its series premiere on Friday, May 6. Titus Welliver returns as Harry Bosch, along with previous Bosch co-stars Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Mimi Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler.

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The original docuseries returns for Seasons 3 and 4, showcasing one of Southern California’s elite high school basketball teams as they chase championship history all while balancing school, friendships, and budding basketball careers. LeBron James and Maverick Carter will return as executive producers.