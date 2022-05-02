Laine Hardy’s ‘American Idol’ Performance Will Still Air Despite Arrest

American Idol is still set to air Laine Hardy‘s performance on Monday’s “Great Idol Reunion” special despite the singer’s recent arrest.

According to Music Mayhem, representatives for both Hardy and American Idol confirmed the “Memorize You” hitmaker will perform on tonight’s reunion episode in a duet with his fellow Season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth.

Hardy was arrested by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) on Friday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. According to the police report, Hardy allegedly left a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s room at college “to monitor her conversations” following their breakup in February 2022.

Earlier on Friday, Hardy revealed that he had been issued a warrant by the LSUPD and was fully cooperating with the police. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” Hardy wrote on social media. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”

Hardy’s performance on “The Great Idol Reunion” special was pre-taped in early April before the arrest.

“This is a huge milestone for American Idol and being a part of their 20th year anniversary is going to go down in history as part of this show, so it’s pretty cool to be a part of it,” Hardy previously told Entertainment Tonight host Matt Cohen.

Hardy first auditioned for Idol in 2018 but did not make it past the top 50. However, he returned the following year to accompany his friend and was encouraged by the judges to audition again. He wound up making it all the way to the final and won the series.

