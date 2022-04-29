‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Investigated by LSU Police Over ‘Sensitive’ Allegation

Laine Hardy, who won the 17th season of American Idol in 2019, has been issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD), according to a social media post from the Louisiana native.

In the post, Hardy revealed that he had “received a warrant” due to “allegations” made against him. He did not provide any further details regarding the allegations but said that he has been “fully cooperative” with the LSUPD.

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for LSU confirmed there was an “active investigation” with the school’s police department involving the singer. Again, additional details were not provided.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” Hardy continued in his post. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time.”

The 21-year-old singer added: “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and raised in Livingston, Louisiana, Hardy first auditioned for American Idol in 2018 but did not go far in the competition, making it only to the top 50. However, he returned the following year to accompany his friend and was encouraged by the judges to audition again. This time, he made it all the way to the final and won the series.

Hardy’s debut album Here’s To Anyone was released on September 17, 2021, under Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.