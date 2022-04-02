“Let’s show ’em what you got,” Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) tells his crew in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer.

This preview shows us just what this Enterprise crew is made of — and it should make for an exciting first season as we get to know more about Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) beyond what we saw on Discovery and meet the characters joining them. (Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for Season 2, during which we’ll meet Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.) Check out the new key art:

“This is your captain. Our mission: to chart the stars, push the boundaries of what is known and what is possible,” Pike says in the trailer. Based on what that means and we get a tease of, is it any wonder he tells Number One, “I love this job”?

Of course, not every mission (or negotiation attempt) will go as planned, but if you ask chief of security La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), she believes this crew “can do anything.” It is, however, probably best to listen when Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) suggests, “maybe we don’t touch anything else.”

Watch the video below for a look at the crew’s explorations and romances (for both Pike and Spock) and much more. That includes also seeing Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk boarded, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet executive produce with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Paramount+