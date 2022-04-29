‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Kevin & Kim Romance, Secret Families & More (VIDEO)

Are you ready for it? The Bling Empire Season 2 trailer is here. It’s filled to the brim with rich people drama. Relationships start and end in the two-minute video, and there’s more than one conflict between “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians.” And it’s all capped off with a phone call from Kathy Hilton.

Bling Empire returns for Season 2 on Friday, May 13 on Netflix. And this season, your favorites are back “with even more luxury, glamour, and crazy,” the logline teases.

“This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare,” it continues. “But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.”

Check out the Bling Empire Season 2 trailer, below.

The Bling Empire Season 1 cast includes Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Kane Lim, Christine Chiu, and Anna Shay. They’re joined by two newcomers: former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and billionaire’s daughter Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris.

“People like Dorothy, all they do is gossip and create drama,” Kane teases of the newcomer. And Dorothy doesn’t have kind words for Kane either.

“Kane has been trying to get lunch since 2011,” she declares in the trailer, “I’d rather fast for 87 days straight.” Tell us how you really feel!

Star Kelly Mi Li also returns this season, which consists of eight 40-minute episodes. And her biggest contribution to the trailer comes when she drops one heck of a bombshell that we’re already eager to learn more about.

“Jessey has another family,” she proclaims. The drama of it all.

Bling Empire, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix