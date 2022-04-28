‘The Pentaverate’ Trailer: Meet Mike Myers’ 8 Characters (VIDEO)

The first official trailer for Mike Myers‘ The Pentaverate is here. And naturally, he’s playing a billion characters in the Illuminati parody (eight, to be exact). Netflix debuted the trailer on April 28 in addition to announcing new cast members Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos.

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” the logline teases. “As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

In The Pentaverate cast are Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West, with Lowe and Menounos seemingly appearing as themselves and Jeremy Irons as the narrator. The trailer shows Myers and his cohorts in a slew of hilarious scenarios, poking fun at pop culture moments like the conspiracy theory that Beyoncé and JAY-Z are in the Illuminati.

The mini series consists of six, 30-minute episodes. Check out The Pentaverate trailer, below, before its May 5 debut.

Here, check out the descriptions of Myers’ eight Pentaverate characters, which include not one, but two conspiracy theorists (we’re sensing a theme here):

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate.

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul.

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch.

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager.

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

Jeong plays Skip Cho, a casino mogul obsessed with the chaos theory of weather patterns. Key is Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist who’s recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster. Mazer plays Patty Davis, a highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate who may or may not be the brains behind the whole operation.

McCabe plays Exalted Pikeman Higgins, head of the Pentaverate’s security force, the Liechtenstein Guard. And West plays Reilly Clayton, a young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. While on the adventure to expose the Pentaverate, she hides a secret of her own.

Saunders plays two characters: the Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. The Maester is the head investigator for the Pentaverate summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate suspicious deaths. The Saester is the Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, hidden in Dubrovnik.

The Pentaverate was created and executive produced by Myers and directed and executive produced by Tim Kirkby (Don’t Forget the Driver, Brockmire). John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns executive produce for Jax Media, along with Jason Weinberg.

The Pentaverate, Series Premiere, May 5, Netflix