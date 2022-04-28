Netflix Cancels ‘Pretty Smart’ After One Season

The Emily Osment-starring multi-camera comedy Pretty Smart will not be returning to Netflix for a second season, according to TVLine.

Created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, the series revolves around Chelsea (Osment), a Harvard-educated, aspiring novelist who moves in with her bubbly and not-so-intellectual sister Claire (Olivia Macklin) after being dumped by her boyfriend. The tough and sometimes stand-offish Chelsea soon finds herself dealing with her carefree sister and her three lovably eccentric roommates.

In addition to Osment and Macklin, the cast also included Gregg Sulkin (Faking It) as the distractingly handsome personal trainer Grant, Cinthya Carmona (Greenhouse Academy) as former lawyer turned healer Solana, and Michael Hsu Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things) as social media influencer Jayden.

Osment started out as a child actress, co-starring as Gerti Giggles in the Spy Kids sequel movies. She is perhaps best known for playing Lilly Truscott in the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana. Her other credits include the action series Cleaners, the Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry, and the Fox drama Almost Family. She was recently promoted from recurring to a series regular role in the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Speaking to TV Insider last year, Sulkin said of Pretty Smart, “We’ve got some really important storylines and themes throughout the show, and it’s a very relatable show. I think people often in their 20s are still trying to figure themselves out and the people that know them best are their friends. And those dynamics, especially in your 20s and your 30s, and throughout life, are really important.”

The series premiered on Netflix on October 8, 2021, and ran for 10 episodes. It was executive produced by Dolgen, Mand, Kourtney Kang, Jim Brandon, Brian Singleton, and Pamela Fryman.

