The 118 Is ‘Starting Over’ in the ‘9-1-1’ Finale — Are Buck & Taylor? (VIDEO)

Firehouse 118 winds down Season 5 with a series of “starting over” emergencies. “It’s kind of a pun,” explains 9-1-1 executive producer Kristen Reidel of the calls, which include a woman’s ill-fated request for a new look at the hair salon and the rescue of a wellness guru from his overly enlightened (aka drug-crazed) followers.

After that, though, happier matters emerge as LAFD paramedic Hen (Aisha Hinds, above) and wife Karen (Traci Thoms) renew their wedding vows. Noting how the pair’s original ceremony was soured by Hen’s disapproving mom, “This is a chance [for them] to start over and have the wedding that should have been,” Reidel says.

Good things are in the wings for other first responders, including firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who wants to surprise his wife, LAPD sergeant Athena (Angela Bassett), with the honeymoon they never had.

“We wanted to bring everyone back together in a more hopeful note to go forward,” Reidel says. So get your rest, heroes: The finale also hints at a huge catastrophe headed for you next season!

Plus, check out the exclusive clip above for a look at where the finale finds firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark) and Taylor’s (Megan West) relationship. Will they be starting over, too?

9-1-1, Season 5 Finale, Monday, May 16, 8/7c, Fox