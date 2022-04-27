‘The Circle’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Spice Girls-Related Twist & More (VIDEO)

Get ready for wild twists and turns in Netflix‘s fourth season of The Circle as the streamer unveils a new trailer for the upcoming episodes.

Set to premiere Wednesday, May 4 with the first four episodes, The Circle is turning up the heat and teasing its “spiciest” season ever. Michelle Buteau returns to host the latest competition featuring a set of all-new contestants across 13 hour-long episodes.

More catfishing, drama, money, and surprises are on the horizon for these competitors who are playing for the chance to win the ultimate cash prize as a top influencer. For those less aware of Netflix’s reality competition series, The Circle follows several competitors who are locked into individual apartments in the same building.

The only communication they have with each other is through screens and personal profiles they create. The catch is, that they can create any versions of themself that they want whether it’s their real-life self or catfishing with photos from a friend or family member.

Already in the trailer, it seems like there will be one man playing with his mother’s photo as he says, “I’m gonna have to reply as my mom.” And could a Spice Girl or two be entering the competition? Or is the trailer a misdirect? Let us know what you think in the comments, below, after checking out the fun trailer.

The Circle Season 4 will drop over four consecutive Wednesdays with Episodes 1-4 arriving on premiere day, Episodes 5-8 arriving May 11, Episodes 9-12 arriving May 18, and the finale dropping on May 25. Catch it all this May on Netflix and watch the trailer, below.

The Circle, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, May 4, Netflix