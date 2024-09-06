Are you ready to take a ride with an all-new group of influencers? Netflix‘s hit reality competition The Circle is gearing up for Season 7 with a fresh set of competitors.

Returning on Wednesday, September 11, The Circle will see Survival of the Thickest star and comedian Michelle Buteau reprise her role as host of the ultimate social media game. New twists are awaiting players in a game that features catfish, connections, chaos, and so much more. But the most important thing to remember is a cash prize is on the line.

So, what will the latest batch of players do to secure the goods? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but as Netflix teases, if they thought Season 6’s AI twist was shocking, they’ll be even more surprised by Season 7’s twists. As fans of the competition know by now, players will have the option of participating as themselves or under a different identity of their choosing all in the pursuit of becoming the top influencer.

In anticipation of Season 7’s arrival, Netflix has unveiled several of the contestants who will be vying for the top prize. Additionally, the streamer has revealed the episode release schedule. The rollout will be as follows:

• Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11

• Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18

• Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25

• Week 4 (Finale Episode): October 2

Below, get to know the first group of players checking into The Circle‘s apartment building this season, and stay tuned for more.

The Circle, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 11, Netflix