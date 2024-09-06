‘The Circle’: Meet the Season 7 Cast (PHOTOS)

Antonio, Deb, and Kevin from 'The Circle' Season 7
Are you ready to take a ride with an all-new group of influencers? Netflix‘s hit reality competition The Circle is gearing up for Season 7 with a fresh set of competitors.

Returning on Wednesday, September 11, The Circle will see Survival of the Thickest star and comedian Michelle Buteau reprise her role as host of the ultimate social media game. New twists are awaiting players in a game that features catfish, connections, chaos, and so much more. But the most important thing to remember is a cash prize is on the line.

So, what will the latest batch of players do to secure the goods? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but as Netflix teases, if they thought Season 6’s AI twist was shocking, they’ll be even more surprised by Season 7’s twists. As fans of the competition know by now, players will have the option of participating as themselves or under a different identity of their choosing all in the pursuit of becoming the top influencer.

In anticipation of Season 7’s arrival, Netflix has unveiled several of the contestants who will be vying for the top prize. Additionally, the streamer has revealed the episode release schedule. The rollout will be as follows:

• Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11
• Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18
• Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25
• Week 4 (Finale Episode): October 2

Below, get to know the first group of players checking into The Circle‘s apartment building this season, and stay tuned for more.

The Circle, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 11, Netflix

Antonio Hayes for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Antonio Hayes

Age: 31

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram: @tonnedesai

Darian Holt for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Darian Holt

Age: 29

Location: Houston, Texas

Instagram: @dee_holt

Debora 'Deb' Levy for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Deb Levy

Age: 54

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @debbielevy2

Garret Caillouet for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Garret Caillouet

Age: 30

Location: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @garratchet

Heather Richardson for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Heather Richardson

Age: 26

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram: @heather.richh

Jadejha Edwards for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Jadejha Edwards

Age: 24

Location: Houston, Texas

Instagram: @itsjadejha

Kevin Fernandez from 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Kevin Fernandez

Age: 23

Location: San Diego, California

Instagram: @kevhfernandez

Madelyn Rusinyak for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Madelyn Rusinyak

Age: 25

Location: Franklin, Georgia

Instagram: @mmjuicyy

Savannah Miller for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

Savannah Miller

Age: 22

Location: Texarkana, Texas

Instagram: @savannahcmiller

Scarlotta twins JoJo and Nicky for 'The Circle' Season 7
Netflix

The Scarlotta Twins, JoJo & Nicky

Age: 24

Location: Staten Island, New York

Joint Instagram: @scarlottatwins

Nicky’s Instagram: @nickyscarlotta

JoJo’s Instagram: @jojoscarlotta

The Circle (2020)

Michelle Buteau

