‘New Amsterdam’ to Air on Back-to-Back Nights — Watch the Promo (VIDEO)

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) remains determined to take down his replacement as medical director, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), but will he succeed in the two New Amsterdam episodes airing on back-to-back nights on Monday, May 9 (at 10/9c), and in its usual time slot on Tuesday, May 10?

At the end of the latest episode, Veronica announced to the board her plan to acquire Urgent Medicine Inc. as Max continued to try to oust her. The board didn’t want her to resign after she explained how that would be profitable for them… but what she didn’t know is that was part of Max’s plan and she fell for it. “How do you beat greed personified? You give her something to buy,” Max said to Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) when they met up after. “Veronica just bought herself a Trojan horse. We are in.”

Now, in the promo for these upcoming two episodes, “Truth Be Told” and “Rise,” Max tells Veronica, “You’ve exposed this hospital to criminal negligence.” How close is he going to get to “saving that hospital,” as Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), recovering from a stroke, tells him he’s doing?

Meanwhile, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) tells someone, “I can’t work with you anymore.” Is he speaking to Trevor (Ryan Faucett), whose interest has led to problems in Iggy’s marriage? In the last episode, Iggy did go to therapy, albeit without his husband, Martin (Mike Doyle). “I told him not to [join us],” he told the therapist. “I was making this about us, and I think it’s really me that has the work to do.” Watch the promo below for more from these two episodes.

First, in “Truth Be Told,” on May 9, Max discovers a fatal flaw in Veronica’s scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her undoing. Plus, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) uncovers a dangerous situation when she treats two high school students for life-threatening injuries. And Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) helps a brother and sister confront a family crisis.

Then in May 10’s “Rise,” Max discovers the extent to which Veronica’s cuts are damaging the hospital and decides it’s now or never. Plus, Iggy takes an unconventional approach to reach a young patient in need, and Reynolds and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) perform a risky, life-saving surgery on unborn twins.

New Amsterdam, Monday, May 9 & Tuesday, May 10, 10/9c, NBC