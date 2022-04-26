Boys II Men’s Shawn Stockman is back on Let’s Make a Deal in the Thursday, April 28 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of him singing — but he’s not alone!

With a contestant facing a decision, host Wayne Brady comes up with a solution. “Well, Shawn can give you the mini curtain all he wants. I’m still going to stick with my small box,” he says. “So I’ll tell you what: Why don’t you give me a chance to at least plead my case?” Announcer Jonathan Mangum is the one to suggest they battle, and Stockman agrees, as does Brady, pointing out “Boys II Men set the groundwork for so much.”

After model Tiffany Coyne shows them each what they’re singing about — what’s behind the mini curtain and what’s in the small box — the two face off in a song battle. Watch it above and see what happens when Mangum chimes in.

Stockman returns to Let’s Make a Deal after previously appearing as part of Decades Week in 2020. In the April 28 episode, he’ll be having fun as well as giving away cash and prizes. He’ll start by jamming with Cat Gray before possibly stealing the spotlight with this face-off against Brady in a song battle. And he’ll even take over hosting duties from Brady for a game of “Beat the Dealer.”

