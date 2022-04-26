Daytime Emmys 2022 Sets Air Date on CBS

The Daytime Emmys will once again air on CBS this year.

The two-hour event will be broadcast live on Friday, June 24, at 9/8c on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. This will be the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. (They aired on CBS in 2021 as well.) The ceremony will take place at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. Nominations are set to be announced on Thursday, May 5.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre instead of program airtime. Another change recognizes the increase in content and entries for children’s programming, and so 2022 will be the first time there’s also an annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Relevant categories from the Daytime Emmys will be separated into their own competition and ceremony. A pool of peer professionals from across the television industry judge all awards.

In 2021, some of the winners included General Hospital for Outstanding Drama Series, Jeopardy! for Outstanding Game Show, and actors across The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless. Alex Trebek won posthumously for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Live, Friday, June 24, 9/8c, CBS