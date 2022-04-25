‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek: What Happened Between Iggy & Trevor That Night? (VIDEO)

What exactly happened between Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Trevor Vaughn (Ryan Faucett) after they left the karaoke bar? That’s the question for TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 26 episode of New Amsterdam, the conclusion of a two-parter.

As we saw in “All Night Long,” everyone went to a karaoke bar to have fun, but by the end of the episode, a few were MIA. Now, Trevor FaceTimes Iggy from a hospital bed — the paramedics took him to Baptist — and the good news is he’s fine. “I’m sure you know by now that you were drugged last night,” Iggy says. “It wasn’t just you, though. A bunch of us got dosed unfortunately.” The last thing Trevor remembers is the train ride home; the last time we saw him and Iggy was outside the subway station.

“I’ve been really worried,” Iggy admits. “My mind has been racing. Can I ask one thing? This is going to sound stupid. I have a little bit of the ol’ brain fog myself from the, you know. Did anything happen last night?” When Trevor seeks clarification, Iggy continues, “You know, anything less than professional between you and I.” Watch the clip to see Trevor’s response — and see who’s in the doorway and has heard all of it.

So what might this mean for Iggy and his husband, Martin (Mike Doyle)? Labine previously told TV Insider, “It was a terrible idea for him to hire Trevor professionally, personally, emotionally. It’s gonna get him in a lot of trouble. He really walked into a buzz saw with this one… Martin, who has been nothing but a rock and supportive for Iggy, may have hit his wall.”

Besides Martin learning Iggy’s secret, “Unfinished Business” also sees the New Amsterdam team deal with the consequences of their big night out. Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) discuss options for their future. Plus, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) helps Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) avoid a life-changing situation — she’s facing possible deportation — and Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) define their relationship going forward after the revelation that her baby is his.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC