‘New Amsterdam’ Bosses on Max Proposing, That News for Reynolds & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4, Episode 16 “All Night Long.”]

A New Amsterdam-Urgent Medicine karaoke night takes a very serious turn in the first new episode of the NBC drama since February 22.

Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) organizes the night out at the bar, and everyone takes a turn on the stage. She and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) team up for a duet, as do Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez) and Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine). Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), visiting from London, sings a solo. But it’s not all fun. By the end of the episode, the following day, Helen, Wilder, Casey, Trevor Vaughn (Ryan Faucett), and Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson) are all MIA.

“There is a very clear reason why certain people were targeted, and it’s hopefully surprising,” executive producer David Schulner tells TV Insider. “But if you’ve been reading the news lately, [it’s] definitely inevitable.”

The last time we see those who are missing, Helen falls asleep upon getting home, Wilder has invited a man over, Casey’s in a car with an army buddy and a car is coming right for them, Trevor and Iggy may or may not have parted ways at the subway (did Iggy possibly ruin his marriage?!), and Mia was upset, looking down at the water after Kevin texted her “Jules cut trip short. DON’T COME OVER.” They couldn’t all have just had too much to drink, right?

In happier news, Max is planning to propose to Helen, which he clues Wilder in on. He even practices the proposal itself (to varying degrees of limited success, including when it comes to opening the ring box): “Do you wanna get married? I think we should get married. Do you want to get married because obviously, I do because I got the ring and everything and I was wondering if you did because if you did, I want to. … Just ask her. Simple: Will you marry me?” But that’s when he finds her asleep in bed. (We’ve been waiting for a proposal since Max called Helen’s mom his mother-in-law earlier this season.)

“From my experience, and I think David’s as well, it’s scary to find the right time,” executive producer Peter Horton says. “There’s never a right time,” Schulner interjects.

“There’s never a right time or a right circumstance. You’re always looking for a moment where the gods say ‘now,’ and I think he’s feeling that conflict,” Horton continues. “You want to do it, but you want to find the right time to do it, the right way to do it. And do you really want to do it? ‘Of course, I really want to do it. I love her.’ There’s so much that spins in your system as you’re about to take that step. I think it’s, ‘Why not now?’ on a certain level.”

Also in New Amsterdam‘s return, in the midst of trying to find the missing people, Reynolds learns from Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake) that he and Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) are moving to Denver, Colorado as he was offered the position of chief of surgery. Soon after, Lyn tells Reynolds that the baby is his, further complicating the messy situation that arose as a result of their involvement and her and Claude’s open marriage. How will all three deal with this latest development? “Not well,” Schulner teases.

“It’s a tough situation,” Horton adds. “It’s two dead ends and you’ve still got to choose. They all grapple with it.”

See Also 'New Amsterdam' Is Ending With Season 5 Find out how many episodes are left of the NBC medical drama.

But this storyline was always building to this point, the EPs reveal. “One of the reasons to tell this story from the beginning was to get to this moment,” Schulner explains. “This is one of the moments that we knew was on that timeline and that trajectory that we put them in and we’re finally here. So we’re really excited to put Floyd to the ultimate, ultimate test.” We’ll be waiting to see if he passes.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC