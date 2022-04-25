‘American Gigolo’ Showrunner David Hollander Fired by Showtime

Producer David Hollander, who was set to oversee Showtime‘s reboot of American Gigolo, has been let go from the network following a misconduct investigation.

As first reported by Deadline, the move to sever ties with Hollander came after an investigation into misconduct allegations. While the exact details of those allegations are unknown, sources close to Deadline revealed that it involved comments made by Hollander that were not of a sexual harassment nature.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Hollander has had a longtime relationship with Showtime, most notably as showrunner for the network’s hit series Ray Donovan. He was on board as the developer, writer, director, and executive producer of the upcoming American Gigolo, a modern-day reboot of the iconic 1980 film starring The Walking Dead‘s Jon Bernthal.

According to Deadline, production on the series is expected to continue, with co-executive producer David Bar Katz believed to be stepping in as showrunner. The drama, which is produced by Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, is set for a 10-episode run and is said to have seven episodes in the can.

Bernthal will play male escort Julian Kaye, who was portrayed by Richard Gere in the original movie. Set 15 years after being arrested for murder, the series follows Kaye as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. He also looks to find answers regarding the setup that put him behind bars while also hoping to reconnect with his old flame Michelle, played by Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire).

In addition to Bernthal and Mol, the series also stars Rosie O’Donnell as Detective Sunday, Lizzie Brocheré as sex work ring heiress Isabelle, Leland Orser as self-made tech billionaire Richard Stratton, Wayne Brady as Julian’s best friend and mentor Lorenzo, and Gabriel LaBelle as a younger version of Julian named Johnny.

American Gigolo, TBA, Showtime