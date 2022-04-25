‘From’: Sci-Fi Horror Series Renewed For Second Season at Epix

Epix has announced that its sci-fi horror series From will be back for a 10-episode second season, with Harold Perrineau (Lost) returning in his lead role as Boyd Stevens.

Created by John Griffin, the series revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters. The unwilling residents of this creepy town strive to stay alive and search for a way out but are tormented by the terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest. Lost alums Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner serve as executive producers.

According to Deadline, production on Season 2 will begin this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is expected to air in 2023. The first season premiered on February 20, 2022, and became the most viewed original series premiere in the history of the Amazon-owned network.

“The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”

Season 2 will dive deeper into the hidden truths regarding the nature and terrifying origins of the town, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

In addition to Perrineau, the cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (The Stand), David Alpay (The Tudors), Shaun Majumder (Addison), Scott McCord (Total DramaRama), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps), Simon Webster (Strays), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad.

“On behalf of the producers, writers, and our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of From,” said Pinkner.

