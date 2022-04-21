‘Hijack’: Idris Elba to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller

It’s been nearly three years since Luther ended, so we were ready for another Idris Elba series, and now Apple TV+ is delivering the goods!

The streamer has ordered Hijack, a seven-part thriller told in real-time starring the SAG-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Elba. He will also serve as an executive producer on the first project hailing from his first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

The tense drama follows the passengers of a hijacked plane as their flight makes its way to London over seven hours. Meanwhile, authorities on the ground will be scrambling for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, described as an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers. However, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Hijack is written by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, The Wrong Mans). Both will also serve as executive producers with Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier. The series will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

In addition to starring as the titular character of Luther, Elba’s TV credits include The Wire, In the Long Run, Turn Up Charlie, The Big C, and The Office.

Hijack is going to be just the latest thriller on Apple TV+. Others include Severance (which just released the finale of its first season and will be back for another), Shining Girls (set to premiere on April 29), Disclaimer, and more.