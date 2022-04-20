Netflix has started production in Calgary on a new coming-of-age romance series.

Based on the popular WattPad novel by Ali Novak, My Life with the Walter Boys has set its series regulars and recurring cast. “Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 15-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian — and 10 very rowdy boys,” reads the logline.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Zoë Soul, Corey Fogelmanis, and Jaylan Evans are series regulars. Recurring are Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Alisha Newton, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, and Gabrielle Jacinto.

Rodriguez stars as Jackie, who’s from a well-to-do New York Upper West Side family and a true Manhattanite. Her focus is on her studies, not drinking, partying, or meeting boys, and her goal is Princeton. But when her parents and sister die in an accident, her mother’s old friend, Dr. Katherine Walter (Rafferty) takes her in — in Colorado, with 10 kids, nine of whom are boys and two take a romantic interest in Jackie. Will her new life distract her from her goal to get back to the East Coast and Princeton?

Katherine is a veterinarian by trade and an artist by choice, described as “warm, kind, resilient, intelligent, and capable,” and the mother of eight kids. She “is sometimes a bit overwhelmed by the extent of Jackie’s needs but is determined to meet them.” Blucas’ George is “a big bear of a man, a Western rancher who exudes warmth and well-being” and “can seem gruff and is a man of few words.” He’s an “open family man” whose nephews, Isaac and Lee live with them.

Cole (LaLonde) is seen as the perfect All-American boy and the most attractive and athletic of the Walter boys. A skiing injury sidelined the jock from football, but everyone still wants to be with him. He’s happy with his on-again, off-again relationship with Erin (Newton) — the most popular girl in school, whose best friend is Olivia (Jacinto) — until he meets Jackie. Gentry’s Alex, too, is interested in Jackie, but he’s the polar opposite of Cole — whom he resents — and into fantasy novels, Star Wars, and gaming. His best friend, Kiley (Lowe), is in love with him. Stanhope’s Danny is Cole’s fraternal twin and prefers to operate under the radar and is most comfortable on stage in the theater.

Will (Link), the oldest Walter child, has been hard of hearing since birth and wears hearing aids. The college graduate who works in real estate is welcoming to Jackie and lives with his fiancée, Hayley (Soul), above The Lark Café. Hayley works at the cafe while studying for her Master’s degree and is friends with Jackie’s school counselor, Tara Joseph (Tavares). As for Tara’s love life, she falls for the new English teacher on an exchange program from Canada (Jindran).

Fogelmanis’ Nathan is the musician of the family and an early ally of Jackie’s. Also friends to Jackie are Evans’ Skylar Summerhill, who wants to be valedictorian and a political journalist, and his best friend Grace (O’Brien), “a confident, homespun type girl from a strict background.”

Petriw’s Jordan, an aspiring wildlife film director, focuses more on what’s in front of the lens than the family drama, while James’ Benny is the youngest of the family at 5 years old and is very energetic. Parker (Lefler) is the only other girl in the family and not happy to have Jackie as her “big sister.”

The 10-episode drama was created by Melanie Halsall, who serves as showrunner and executive produces with Ed Glauser. It comes from iGeneration Studios and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.