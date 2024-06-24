Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jackie’s life with the Walter boys is just beginning! Netflix’s teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for Season 2, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the next chapter. The series is based on Ali Novak’s novel of the same name.

The ongoing love triangle between Cole (Noah LaLonde), Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), and Alex (Ashby Gentry) has been the subject of much debate, and Season 2 will surely dive right into Jackie’s romances with the Walter brothers. From what we know about a premiere date to what’s next after Season 1’s dramatic ending, scroll down to get the latest updates about My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2.

When is My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 coming out?

An official premiere date for My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 has not been announced. The series was renewed for a second season in December 2023, less than two weeks after its debut.

Given that we’re already halfway through the year, it’s unlikely that Season 2 will premiere by the end of 2024. A 2025 release date is looking more promising, putting about a two-year difference between the first and second seasons.

Who is returning for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2?

Netflix has yet to unveil the full cast list for Season 2, but Rodriguez, LaLonde, and Gentry will return as Jackie Howard, Cole Walter, and Alex Walter.

You can likely expect to see other members of the Walter family back in the next season, including Sarah Rafferty’s Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas’ George Walter, Johnny Link as Will Walter, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, and Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter.

What happened at the end of Season 1?

At the beginning of the series, Jackie moved from New York City to Colorado to live with the Walter family after losing her family in a tragic car accident.

After adjusting to her new life in Colorado, Jackie was seen flying back to the Big Apple with her Uncle Richard (Alex Quijano) in the final scene of the season. The night before, Jackie and Cole shared a passionate makeout in the barn after he sweetly fixed her mother’s broken teapot. While this was going on, Alex was asleep after getting drunk at his brother’s wedding. He professed his love for Jackie, but she didn’t say “I love you” back.

The next morning, Jackie was gone. She only left a note for the Walters that read: “I’m sorry.” This was a sharp departure from the book’s ending where Jackie chooses to be with Cole.

What will happen in Season 2?

Season 2 will have to bring Jackie back to Colorado. Her life with the Walter boys is far from over. Showrunner Melanie Halsall never wanted Jackie to choose between Cole and Alex at the end of the first season. “I knew I didn’t want to do that,” she told Variety. “The thought I had in my head was that she wouldn’t end up with either boy — that she’s a successful young woman, striving out on her own, without a romance.”

Rodriguez knows Jackie will end up leaving Manhattan again for Silver Falls in Season 2. “I mean, obviously, Jackie would have to come back to Colorado but what makes her come back? I don’t even know. I’ve thought about so many different options,” Rodriguez told Teen Vogue. “I’ve tried to really keep an open mind. But I am really interested to get that first script and see what brings Jackie back and what she gets herself into.”

Even though Jackie was with neither Cole nor Alex at the end of the season, the love triangle is just ramping up. Gentry teased to Tudum that Season 2 will be “juicy with a capital J.”

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3?

Netflix has yet to reveal plans for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3. But given the success of the first season and how quickly the streamer renewed for Season 2, a third season is a strong bet!

My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 2, TBA, Netflix