‘My Life With the Walter Boys’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1, Episode 10, “Happily Ever After.”]

Netflix‘s latest coming-of-age series, My Life With the Walter Boys, has become quite a hit among the streamer’s subscribers, so much so that the show’s already been renewed for Season 2. Thank goodness, because there are still plenty of lingering questions surrounding the Season 1 finale that we need answered when Season 2 arrives.

For those less familiar with the show, My Life With the Walter Boys follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) across the country as she moves to Colorado to live with the Walter family, who takes her in following the tragic death of her parents and sister. Eager to continue her path to Princeton, Jackie intends to focus on school but finds herself swept up in the chaos of the large Walter family led by Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) and George (Marc Blucas), whose many kids embrace Jackie in different ways.

Among the standouts are bad boy Cole (Noah LaLonde) and shy guy Alex (Ashby Gentry), who catch Jackie’s eye and ultimately compete for her affection with mixed results. As Season 1 came to a close, a major cliffhanger left viewers on the edge of their seats, raising plenty of burning questions. Below, we’re breaking down some of those questions we’re hoping to see resolved when Season 2 arrives in the future. Let us know what questions you have about Season 2 in the comments, and scroll down for a look at our own.

