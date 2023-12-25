‘My Life With the Walter Boys’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Questions
Spoiler Alert
Netflix
Swooon More Swooons

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1, Episode 10, “Happily Ever After.”]

Netflix‘s latest coming-of-age series, My Life With the Walter Boys, has become quite a hit among the streamer’s subscribers, so much so that the show’s already been renewed for Season 2. Thank goodness, because there are still plenty of lingering questions surrounding the Season 1 finale that we need answered when Season 2 arrives.

For those less familiar with the show, My Life With the Walter Boys follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) across the country as she moves to Colorado to live with the Walter family, who takes her in following the tragic death of her parents and sister. Eager to continue her path to Princeton, Jackie intends to focus on school but finds herself swept up in the chaos of the large Walter family led by Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) and George (Marc Blucas), whose many kids embrace Jackie in different ways.

Among the standouts are bad boy Cole (Noah LaLonde) and shy guy Alex (Ashby Gentry), who catch Jackie’s eye and ultimately compete for her affection with mixed results. As Season 1 came to a close, a major cliffhanger left viewers on the edge of their seats, raising plenty of burning questions. Below, we’re breaking down some of those questions we’re hoping to see resolved when Season 2 arrives in the future. Let us know what questions you have about Season 2 in the comments, and scroll down for a look at our own.

My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard for 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Will Jackie Change Her Mind?

In the final moment of Season 1, we learn Jackie is planning to return to New York with her Uncle Richard (Alex Quijano) following Hayley (Zoë Soul) and Will’s (Johnny Link) wedding. While we don’t know an exact reason, we’re willing to bet it might have something to do with her and Cole’s kiss in the barn. Whether she’s removing herself from the Walter family to create some space and distance remains to be seen. Will she change her mind and return to Colorado, or will the Walters make their way to New York to persuade her otherwise? We’re looking forward to finding out.

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde for 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Where Did Jackie & Cole Leave Things?

When Jackie finds her sister’s mended tea pot courtesy of Cole, she goes to confront him in the barn. Exchanging some words, she gets close to him before backing away with tears in her eyes. Ultimately, Cole pulls Jackie in for a kiss, but we never see what happens between that moment and the next morning when Jackie secretly leaves the Walter farm to go back to New York. Did the pair leave things on awkward terms? It would be understandable considering she’s “dating” Alex Walter at the moment.

Nikki Rodriguez and Ashby Gentry for 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Will Alex Find Out About Cole & Jackie's Kiss?

Alex finds Jackie’s note reading, “I’m sorry” on her bed after attempting to bring her breakfast in bed. He immediately accuses Cole of being the reason for her absence, but does he know or assume what really happened between Cole and Jackie? Since Season 1 revolved heavily around Alex’s anger over Cole previously stealing a girlfriend of his, we could only imagine what this revelation could do to their recently repaired brother bond.

Johnny Link as Will and Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Is Uncle Richard Going to Help Save the Walter Family's Farm?

The Walter family faced some serious financial challenges putting their farm in jeopardy, but eldest son Will seemed to have a solution to the problem as he pitched the idea of utilizing the property as a premier destination getaway for individuals seeking a country escape. Will the businessman help support the idea? It seemed promising but wasn’t set in stone before Season 1 concluded.

Alex Quijano and Ashley Tavares in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Could Tara & Uncle Richard Become a Couple?

Following her short-lived break-up with Nikhil (Moheb Jindran), Tara (Ashley Tavares) seemed to hit it off with Jackie’s Uncle Richard at the wedding, having conversed with him over the phone many times as Jackie’s guidance counselor. Ultimately, Nikhil surprised Tara at the wedding by revealing he wasn’t going to take a job in England after all and wanted to remain together. But it seems his initial lack of commitment stirred up some doubt, leaving us wondering if Tara might chase after Richard.

Alisha Newton and Noah LaLonde in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Chris Large/© 2023 Netflix

Can Erin Find Happiness?

As Cole’s go-to hook-up, Erin (Alisha Newton) was mistreated and took on an antagonistic role against Jackie initially before softening toward her. You could say the pair are even friends. But will Erin find the much-deserved happiness she seems to be after? Perhaps a different Walter brother could catch her eye? Anything seems possible.

Zoë Soul and Johnny Link in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'
Netflix

Will Hayley & Will's Wedding Fix Their Problems?

Throughout Season 1, Hayley and Will struggled to find common ground and balance in their relationship between personal time and shop talk. While Will has promised to dial back the career chatter for more focus on them, will that actually be the case? As mentioned above, he’s already pitching new business ideas, and considering this wedding served to resolve some of their pre-existing tensions, we can’t help but wonder if Hayley and Will are in for even more turmoil in Season 2.

My Life with the Walter Boys

Alex Quijano

Alisha Newton

Ashby Gentry

Ashley Holliday Tavares

Johnny Link

Marc Blucas

Moheb Jindran

Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde

Sarah Rafferty

Zoë Soul

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kamar de los Reyes — 'Four Corners'
1
Kamar de los Reyes Dies: ‘One Life to Live’ Star Was 56
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
2
‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Teases Penelope & Colin’s Romance in New Photos
'The Nine Kittens of Christmas,' 'Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,' and 'Ghosts of Christmas Always'
3
8 Great Hallmark Holiday Movies That Shouldn’t Get Sequels
Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who' 2023 Christmas Special
4
A New ‘Doctor Who’ for Christmas, Ricky Gervais Delivers ‘Armageddon,’ NFL Action Day and Night, ‘Midwife’ and ‘Madame Blanc’ Holiday Specials
Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Doctor Who' 2023 Christmas Special
5
Who Are Ruby’s Parents? ‘Doctor Who’ Stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson Tease Mystery