Taylor Cole Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Taylor Cole is sticking with Hallmark. She and Crown Media Family Networks have signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal.

“We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark ,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers .”

Added Cole, “I am beyond excited for what is in store next. Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

Cole’s numerous Hallmark original movies include Christmas-themed titles like Making Spirits Bright and Unlocking Christmas, as well as winter favorites One Winter Weekend and One Winter Proposal, and rom-coms South Beach Love and The Art of Us. She has also starred in three movies from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ series, Ruby Herring Mysteries.

Cole’s TV credits include Salvation, The Originals, The Event, and Supernatural.

The news about Cole’s deal with Crown Media Family Networks comes after announcements about similar deals for Andrew Walker, Brennan Elliott, Holly Robinson Peete, Jonathan Bennett, and Lacey Chabert.

Stay tuned for more news on Cole’s upcoming projects as they’re announced.