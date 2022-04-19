Arsenio Hall Rebooting ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ for Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Arsenio Hall is (briefly) returning to talk shows. Hall will revive his former late-night series, The Arsenio Hall Show, for Netflix Is a Joke Fest this May. Titled Arsenio! Live From Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the shows will take place May 2 through 5 at the Hollywood Roosevelt theater in Los Angeles.

The shows will feature stand-up comedy and celebrity interviews and will premiere on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel. Audio-only versions of the shows will be available on Netflix Is A Joke Radio (SXM Ch. 93), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hall helped announce the special live shows with Netflix on April 19.

“Big news everyone! The bark is coming back,” he said, adding, “All my dogs out there can watch it from the comfort of your own pound.”

*LOUD BARK* Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is bringing back Arsenio! Live from Roosevelt Theater in L.A. from May 2nd to May 5th (and ALSO on our YouTube each night!) @ArsenioHall pic.twitter.com/UpgXys7X6x — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 19, 2022

The Arsenio Hall Show originally ran from 1989 to 1994 and briefly returned for one season in 2013. The show became known in part for its audiences cheering via barks and fist pumps instead of applause.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is an 11-day stand-up comedy festival produced by Netflix. The festival will feature 130 comics, including Ali Wong, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Conan O’Brien, Margaret Cho, Pete Davidson, and more. The festival kicks off April 28 and concludes May 8.

Some of the performances will include Seth Rogen doing a Seinfeld table read at The Orpheum Theatre, Dave Chappelle “and friends” live at the Hollywood Bowl, and Gabriel Iglesias at Dodgers Stadium. The festival will also feature “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” on May 7 hosted by Billy Eichner with headliners Eddie Izzard, Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, and Sykes.

Tickets for the various Netflix Is a Joke Fest shows, including Hall’s, can be purchased on the event’s website.