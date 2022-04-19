‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is ‘the Original Influencer’ (VIDEO)
Peacock’s Angelyne trailer is here, and it gives the first look at Emmy Rossum as the titular pop culture phenomenon who rose to fame via Los Angeles billboards in the 1980s.
The limited series — releasing in full on Thursday, May 19 — is all about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne,” according to Peacock.
Angelyne will jump between timelines, showing the bombshell’s rise to fame as well as documentary-style interviews years after her billboards first appeared. The trailer shows the beginnings of how Angelyne used billboards to make her image and signature figure infamous. Basically, she was an influencer long before social media ever existed.
Check out Peacock’s Angelyne trailer below.
Joining Rossum in the cast are Martin Freeman (Fargo), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).
Rossum also executive produces the series via her company Composition 8, alongside her husband, Sam Esmail, who produces via his UCP-based Esmail Corp. Rossum calls Angelyne a story of self-actualization.
“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?” she said in a statement. “To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I’ve spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”
Showrunner and executive producer Allison Miller (Brave New World) said the series isn’t your typical biopic.
“Angelyne is an homage to the Real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles,” Miller said. “This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straight forward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”
Below, check out new photos from the limited series ahead of its May 19 debut.
Martin Freeman as Maurice Wallach and Emmy Rossum as Angelyne
Emmy Rossum as Angelyne
Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner
Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, and Hamish Linklater as Rick Kraus
Angelyne is also executive produced by Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content, and The Hollywood Reporter. The series is a UCP production, a division of Universal Studio Group. Gary Baum, who wrote the article on which the series is based, serves as a consultant.
Angelyne, Limited Series Premiere, May 19, Peacock