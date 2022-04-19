Peacock’s Angelyne trailer is here, and it gives the first look at Emmy Rossum as the titular pop culture phenomenon who rose to fame via Los Angeles billboards in the 1980s.

The limited series — releasing in full on Thursday, May 19 — is all about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne,” according to Peacock.

Angelyne will jump between timelines, showing the bombshell’s rise to fame as well as documentary-style interviews years after her billboards first appeared. The trailer shows the beginnings of how Angelyne used billboards to make her image and signature figure infamous. Basically, she was an influencer long before social media ever existed.

Check out Peacock’s Angelyne trailer below.

Joining Rossum in the cast are Martin Freeman (Fargo), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).

Rossum also executive produces the series via her company Composition 8, alongside her husband, Sam Esmail, who produces via his UCP-based Esmail Corp. Rossum calls Angelyne a story of self-actualization.