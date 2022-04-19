Netflix Renews ‘Big Mouth’ For Season 7 and Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ For Season 2

The popular animated comedy series Big Mouth and its spinoff Human Resources have been renewed at Netflix for a seventh and second season, respectively.

Creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett made the announcement during the shows’ FYC Emmy panel at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday night. Human Resources co-creator Kelly Galuska was also in attendance, alongside Randall Park, who voices Peter “Pete” Doheny in the spinoff series.

Big Mouth debuted on September 29, 2017, and received widespread critical acclaim. The half-hour adult animation follows real-life best friends Nick (Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) as they deal with the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty. A fifth season was released on November 5, 2021, with Season 6 set to premiere later this year.

The spinoff series Human Resources debuted on March 18, 2022, and also received high praise from critics. It is a workplace comedy revolving around the monsters from Big Mouth, in which the monsters help humans journey through every aspect of life, from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. There is no word yet on when the second season will premiere.

In addition to Kroll and Mulaney, the voice cast for Big Mouth includes Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and Jessi Klein. Kroll and Rudolph also lend their voices to Human Resources, alongside the previously mentioned Park, Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Ali Wong, and David Thewlis.

Both shows are executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett, and Levin under their Brutus Pink animation banner.

Big Mouth, Season 6, Late 2022, Netflix

Human Resources, Season 2, TBA, Netflix