‘Dark Winds’: Zahn McClarnon & Kiowa Gordon Team Up to Solve Crimes in First Look (VIDEO)

Dark Winds are coming to AMC and AMC+ this summer as the network unveiled a first look at the upcoming original series from executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series from Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is set to premiere Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. The show is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley and follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Reservation Dogs‘ Zahn McClarnon), a member of the Tribal Police who is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

As Leaphorn digs deeper into the truth of what’s going on, he’s also exposing wounds from his past. Helping him on this journey is new deputy, Jim Chee (The Red Road‘s Kiowa Gordon). Similar to his older and wiser colleague, Chee has some past scores to settle from his youth on the reservation, and together, the men will battle the forces of evil and their own personal demons on a path to salvation.

Dark Winds is executive produced by Graham Roland who created the AMC original series for television. Meanwhile, along with starring McClarnon and Gordon, the show features Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, Noah Emmerich as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, a car salesman.

Along with Martin, Redford, and Roland, Dark Winds is executive produced by showrunner Vnice Calandra, director Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, and Vince Gerardis. Along with unveiling a trailer, AMC also shared new key art, above, for the upcoming series.

Get a full peek at what’s to come with Dark Winds in the teaser, below, and don’t miss the show when it arrives this summer on AMC and AMC+.

