‘Better Call Saul’: 3 Key Things to Remember Before Season 6 Premieres

Better Call Saul is gearing up for its long-awaited return, and it’s understandable that some fans may have forgotten what was going on when Season 5 concluded in the spring of 2020.

With roughly two years between the Season 5 finale and Season 6’s debut, there’s plenty to catch up on before the back-to-back episode premiere on Monday, April 18. Whether it’s Nacho’s (Michael Mando) intense storyline, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman impacting Kim (Rhea Seehorn), or Gus’s (Giancarlo Esposito) latest plan being disrupted, there’s lots to unpack before the story picks back up again.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the key things to remember before Season 6 arrives, and sound off in the comments section to let us know what you’re most excited to see when the show returns.

Nacho’s Race to Safety

Once you wrong a cartel man there’s no going back, and Nacho put himself in quite the precarious position by aiding a group of assassins, hired by Gus, to help take Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) out at the end of Season 5. The plan backfired though when Lalo wasn’t killed. While it could seem like an ambush from his enemies and nothing more, we’d assume it won’t take Lalo long to discover Nacho was partially responsible when he notices the man is missing from the compound. In other words, Nacho shouldn’t let his guard down as he flees the area.

Kim’s Transformation

While Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman has been an integral part of this series, in the Season 5 finale, it was Kim who turned the tables on her husband when she shot him finger guns, reminiscent of his Season 4 finale moment. Is she about to be the mastermind behind his next moves as a criminal lawyer? She seemed determined to tear down Howard (Patrick Fabian) in order to achieve her personal career goals, so perhaps there will be a shift in Kim’s tone moving forward. One thing we’ve learned since Season 5 is that she’s more unpredictable than she previously appeared.

Lalo’s Deceit

After his compound was ambushed, Lalo forced one of the remaining assassins to call his employer and claim the job had been finished and that he was dead. Allowing others to think he’s gone and dead gives Lalo a perfect cover to pursue any misdeeds he’d like to commit, whether that’s chasing after Nacho or confronting Gus in a surprising way. It’s a fact that certainly puts viewers on the edge of their seats.

Don’t forget these essential details as Better Call Saul picks back up on AMC this spring.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 18, 9/8c, AMC