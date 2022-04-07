‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Shot Back in Time via NYC Subway (VIDEO)

A Russian Doll Season 2 trailer. What a concept! Natasha Lyonne is sent back in time through a magical subway time portal in the first official trailer for the Emmy-winning series’ second season. Netflix also shared the first look at Annie Murphy and Sharlto Copley‘s characters when it dropped the highly anticipated trailer on April 7.

The series returns at long last on Wednesday, April 20. And instead of Lyonne’s Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan’s lives starting over every time they die, the ever confusing universe is now sending them to different time periods.

“Set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens,” Netflix teased of Season 2.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway,” the description continues. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

The trailer shows Nadia traveling on the mystifying subway time portal, trippy shots of Nadia and Alan falling in slow-motion down some kind of dark tunnel, and of course, it delivers signature one-liners bound for the meme treatment.

“You’re a time traveler?” one person asks Nadia, to which she responds in her sly New York accent, “I prefer the term time prisoner.”

Another great line: “The universe finally found something worse than death. I broke time.”

Lyonne co-created the dark comedy with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Lyonne is serving as showrunner and executive producer on Russian Doll Season 2.

Joining her and Barnett in the cast are returning stars Greta Lee, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Rebecca Henderson, Elizabeth Ashley, Yul Vazquez, and more.

Here, check out the first photos of Murphy and Copley’s characters.

Annie Murphy in a Mystery Role

Few details have been shared of Murphy’s role in the upcoming episodes. But the new photo — with her big hair and equally big glasses — implies she’ll be from the 1970s or 1980s.

Sharlto Copley as Chez

Copley’s Chez also looks like he hails from the 1970s or 1980s.

Russian Doll is executive produced by Alex Buono, Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Russian Doll, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 20, Netflix